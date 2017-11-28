Amid all the awesome world-saving and Nazi-punching of the excellent Arrowverse four-way crossover, things got downright romantic, and Arrow and The Flash shippers surely jumped out of their seats over a surprise wedding twist in the final hour of the Arrowverse four-way crossover.

We've all known for a long time that Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) would be getting hitched in the crossover, but nothing ever quite goes as planned for WestAllen. Complications were to be expected; what definitely wasn't expected was Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) jumping on the bandwagon and getting married too!

After Earth 1 was saved, villains were defeated, and massive supernovas were avoided, Barry and Iris decided that they'd rather not tempt fate again with another big church wedding after their first attempt was interrupted by Nazis. Instead, they sped an ordained Diggle (David Ramsey) over to Central City and got married Justice of the Peace style. No white dress, no champagne, no pomp and circumstance, just a lot of love and some seriously heartfelt vows.

However, just before Dig could say, "I now pronounce you man and wife," Felicity (who acted as maid of honor to Iris) decided to get spontaneous and asked Diggle to marry her and Oliver too.

It was a sharp turnaround from what happened in the early goings of the crossover. In the first episode of the four-hour event, Felicity turned down Oliver's proposal of marriage, adamant that she didn't need to marry the love of her life in order to live happily ever after with him. Well, nothing changes your perspective on saying "I do" like nearly getting murdered by the evil Nazi version of your boyfriend, right?

Maybe that was actually a blessing in disguise, because when all was said and done, both couples made their vows and both men kissed their brides.

It may have been a little on the cheesy side to marry both couples together, but after all the drama and angst Olicity and WestAllen have been through over the years, they were totally due for some cheese. Here's hoping the parties and/or honeymoons Olicity and WestAllen get in honor of their nuptials make up for the spontaneous timing of the actual wedding.

Ultimately, this crossover was everything fans could hope for. Evil doppelgangers, old characters returning, a major death, and not one but two weddings. The Arrowverse writing teams pulled out all the stops, and they did an even better job this year of weaving the stories together in order to make it feel like a four-hour movie rather than four separate episodes.

