(Beware: Major spoilers for the Arrow-verse four-way crossover below)

Are we done freaking out yet? Because if you need a few more minutes to gather your thoughts and emotions after powering through the first two hours of this week's Arrow-verse crossover, that would be totally normal.

OK then, let's get started breaking down Night One of "Crisis on Earth-X."

First and foremost... AHHHHHHHHH!!!!! Tommy Merlyn (Colin Donnell) has been much missed on Arrow these last five years, and the only downside of his return is that we saw so little of him! Plus... he's a nazi. Yeah, that part sucked.

After having a quick heart-to-heart with Oliver (Stephen Amell) that had us all feeling some feelings, evil Tommy decided to give up the ghost and swallow what could only be a cyanide pill rather than give up information on his Earth-X comrades. Farewell, Tommy, see you again in another 5 years?

Speaking of those Earth-X comrades, if you thought the Olicity relationship drama would end at Oliver's rejected proposal (seriously, these two are never making it down the aisle), then guess again. If there's any proof that Earth-X is truly a hellscape with no rhyme or reason, it's the fact that Oliver-X and Kara-X (Melissa Benoist) are not just friendly teammates on their earth — they're married?! Talk about a weird Olicity love triangle twist.

11 Teases for the Arrow-verse Four-Way Crossover

Watching Oliver and Kara make out was one sight we honestly never expected to see, and while there are surely a million totally bonkers fanfiction threads opening right now, it's something we hope to never see again.

Also in the WTF column is what we can only assume was Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris' (Candice Patton) daughter from the future. The first clue that the nervous waiter who tried to calm Barry down before his nuptials isn't just a random passerby is that she's played by Jessica Parker Kennedy. You don't cast an actress that awesome for a minor speaking role. The second clue? Well... we can't be the only ones to notice that she kind of seems like the perfect combination of Barry and Iris, both physically and mentally. Sure, she's got the awkward babbling and theoretical time travel powers of our main man, Barry, but she's also got the warmth and heartfelt support that makes Iris West such an amazing character.

Assuming our long-shot guess is correct, and this girl is The Flash equivalent of Dawn Allen, we can only wait and wonder how the heck she managed to time travel (is the speed force genetic?) and why she chose to travel back and watch her parents get hitched. Sentimentality aside, it can't be a coincidence that she showed up just before Earth-X nazis attacked, right?

Also on our "to-solve" list is how Kara will escape Earth-X with her heart intact (and not in the metaphorical sense if Kara-X has anything to say about it) and whether Alex (Chyler Leigh) will ever manage to look Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) in the eye again after their hilarious one-night stand.

Is it time for Night Two yet?

The Arrow-verse four-part crossover event continues Tuesday, Nov. 28th at 8/7c on The CW.