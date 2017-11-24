The crossover event of the year is almost upon us, and it looks like it's going to be some of the best television of the year. "Crisis on Earth-X" will bring quite a few surprising twists and turns, and it all starts with the gang getting together for Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris' (Candice Patton) wedding day.

To get you prepared for the four-part crossover, we've combed through all the scoop, photos, trailers and more for the perfect teases to get you hyped for Monday and Tuesday night.

1. Earth-X is full of baddies

As if being controlled by nazis wasn't enough of a clue about how evil Earth-X is, this world is also home to some very sinister versions of the heroes we know and love. So far, we know the Reverse Flash (Tom Cavanagh), the Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) and Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) all have counterparts on Earth-X that are aligned with the regime.

2. Citizen Cold

Wentworth Miller has returned to the Arrow-verse, this time as the Earth-X version of himself: Citizen Cold. We can only assume he's part of the Earth-X resistance movement, and it's about time we got to see Miller kick some nazi butt.

3. Kara busts out those pipes again

You didn't think the CW would just let Melissa Benoist's amazing singing voice go to waste did you? Thanks to their little journey into musical theater last year, Barry decides to have Kara sing at his wedding, and we guarantee you're not prepared for how awesome it is.

Melissa Benoist, Supergirl Photo: Bettina Strauss, Bettina Strauss/The CW



4. The WestAllen rehearsal dinner is... eventful

We can't tell you exactly what goes down the night before the wedding, but we can tell you it's pretty insane. Some over-indulgence occurs, some fights are had, and most importantly, some souls are bared during the speech section of the evening.

5. Barry gets a special wedding guest

Any bride will tell you that it's impossible getting people to RSVP to your wedding, but there's one person on the guest list who we're pretty sure didn't give Barry or Iris a heads up that she was coming. Who this girl is seems like a mystery The Flash will definitely be dealing with all season.

6. Ray (Brandon Routh) didn't score an invite

For some reason, Ray's got bigger priorities than attending a Barry's nuptials, which kind of makes sense since he hasn't spent all that much time with Team Flash. Never fear though, we'll see Ray later on down the line in the crossover, but we can't guarantee he'll be in fighting shape.

Emily Bett Rickards and Stephen Amell, DC's Legends of Tomorrow Photo: Robert Falconer, Robert Falconer/The CW

7. Prepare for Olicity feels

Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) obviously plays a major part in the four-part crossover, as does her relationship with Oliver. If what we've seen so far is any indication, there will be plenty of drama for Olicity, both good and bad, during these episodes. Now if only she and Iris could stop getting kidnapped by bad guys!

8. We should be super worried about three people

Thanks to frame-by-frame analysis of the trailer, it looks like we should be very concerned about fates of Jax (Franz Drameh) Oliver, and Rene (Rick Gonzalez). The first can be seen collapsing after being hit, and the last can be seen unconscious, as he's carted away by nazi forces. Worst of all, Oliver seems to have taken a serious hit during a battle sequence, if the shot of him passed out amid the rubble is any indication. These aren't exactly ideal circumstances to find your favorite characters in.

9. Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Harry drive the Waverider

At this point, it's unclear why anyone would need to time travel (earth jumping is the main priority you'd think), but who knows? When you pair the Waverider's time traveling capabilities with Cisco's inter-dimensional travel abilities... it might just be the most awesome thing ever.

Danielle Panabaker, Melissa Benoist Emily Bett Rickards, DC's Legends of Tomorrow Photo: Robert Falconer, Robert Falconer/The CW



10. Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) plays the hero

Killer Frost gets a bad wrap a lot of the time, mostly because when push comes to shove she can be pretty evil. It looks like she'll be setting any evil agenda aside during these crossover episodes though, and she'll actually be teaming up with the rest of the heroes to protect their Earth from evil nazis. Do we smell a redemption arc coming?

11. Winn's (Jeremy Jordan) Earth-X counterpart looks super gruff (and super hot)

Thankfully not all our heroes have evil Earth-X counterparts, and the X version of Winn appears to be in cahoots with our heroes and Citizen Cold. Not to mention... he's looking good. Resistance-chic works for you, boy.

The four-part crossover event starts Monday, Nov. 27 at 8/7c on The CW.

