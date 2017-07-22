Stephen Amell has high hopes for Arrow Season 6, from a Supernatural crossover episode to a wedding for his character, Oliver, and Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards).

While the former is incredibly unlikely, the latter might be a possibility if Felicity managed to make it off Lian Yu before it exploded into flames in the Season 5 finale. And let's be real, there's just no way she didn't.

"If she's alive, I hope that they reconcile the involvement of William (Jack Moore) and then get married," Amell told TV Guide. "I mean, he proposed already. He's been sitting around. Waiting. So hopefully that happens."

Deathstroke Will Be Back for Arrow Season 6

Olicity fans remember how heartbreaking it was to see Felicity discover Oliver's deception about his son and subsequently end their engagement in Season 4. For over a year, we've watched these two dance around their previous relationship, but it's also been a nice to see them give each other some much needed space. Especially since that breathing room allowed them to find their way back to trusting each other and a goodbye smooch before disaster struck.

We do know that Oliver's son William will play a major part in the season to come, meaning Felicity will have to face that issue all over again and deal with it head on in a way she hasn't had to before. If she can manage to push past it -- and if Oliver can juggle an epic romance with his new fatherly duties -- it's probably safe to assume some wedding bells will be in Arrow's future.

Arrow returns Thursday, October 12th at 9/8c on The CW.