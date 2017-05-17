Now Playing The Fashion Police Show Us Just How Well They Know Each Other

TNT has ordered a new pilot Highland, which is inspired by comedian Margaret Cho's struggles with substance abuse. Cho will star in and co-write the project with Liz Sarnoff (Lost, Deadwood).

"Highland will chronicle what happens when two extended, dysfunctional Korean-American families who share the same patriarch must come together after tragedy strikes. As it turns out, the most reliable person in both families is the one who just got out of rehab," reads TNT's official description.

Cho began her career as a stand-up comedian before transitioning to television. In 1994, she starred in a controversial ABC sitcom based on her stand-up routine, All-American Girl. After the show's cancellation a year later, she began struggling with alcohol and drug abuse. Since then, Cho was nominated for an Emmy for her guest stint on 30 Rock as Kim Jong-Il, competed on the eleventh season of Dancing with the Stars and is currently a co-host of Fashion Police on E!.

In addition to Highland, TNT is also in production on a pilot for Snowpiercer starring Daveed Diggs.