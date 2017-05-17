Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Daveed Diggs is having the best week ever.

Not only was his comedy The Mayor, which he produces, picked up by ABC, but the Hamilton star will headline TNT's Snowpiercer pilot, based on the 2013 film that starred Chris Evans and Tilda Swinton, TNT announced Wednesday.

Set seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, the drama features survivors who "inhabit a gigantic, perpetually moving train that circles the globe," per a logline. Diggs will play Layton Well, a prisoner and quiet thinker who's barely surviving the brutal conditions at the end of the train -- essentially a variation of Evans' role from the film.

Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles' Josh Friedman is writing the pilot, with Doctor Strange's Scott Derrickson set to direct. Bong Joon-ho, who wrote, produced and directed the film, will serve as an executive producer.

Since leaving Hamilton, for which he won a Tony, last July, Diggs has recurred on Black-ish, which will be the lead-in to The Mayor in the fall. He can next be seen on Season 3 of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which drops on Netflix on Friday, in which he plays Kimmy's (Ellie Kemper) love interest Perry.