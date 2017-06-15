This Is Us has no shortage of cute couples: Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Dad-joke aficionado Toby (Chris Sullivan); divorced-but-probably-reconciling Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge); even Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca when they're not screaming at each other.

But no couple on NBC's time-bending, pop-culture obsessed tearjerker is more adorable than Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson). The most stable, fun and funny duo on the show, they handled serious curveballs including his anxiety attacks and father's death with smooth, admirable grace. Why do we love them so much? Here's 7 times they gave us ultimate relationship goals.

1. When they handled a potential parenting disaster without flinching.

Remember that timetheylet William (Ron Cephas Jones) know it wasn't cool to talk about cocaine in front of their kids (!) in the most chillway possible? (Episode 2, "The Big Three.") It happened when Beth and Randall entered the kitchen to find William talking with their kids Tess (Eris Baker) and Annie (Faithe Herman) -- the latter of whom announced that, "My vice is asthma. His is cocaine." Randall and Beth winced for a half-second until Beth said, "It's a hair young" and Randall followed with, "We let them try it at 7." Them freak out? Never.

2. Every time they showed the importance of keeping it spicy.

In Episode 2, Control freak Randall (who is RIPPED, by the way) is running shirtless on the treadmill in their bedroom -- because of course Randall has a treadmill in the bedroom -- trying to finish a run when Beth tells him, "If you shower quick you can work off those last five minutes a different way," and we're just like GET IT BETH. Later on in the season, (Episode 11, "The Right Thing to Do) when Randall is freaking out after discovering that his biological dad William is non-heterosexual, Beth helps calm him down by saying, "You know what my sexual preference is? For you to get your ass in this tub." Goddess.

3. When their good cop/bad cop game was tight.

Season 2 promises to show us more of Beth solo; but in Season 1, Beth spent a lot of time supporting her man. One such time was when Randall's brother Kevin was holed up at Casa de RaBe (Episode 5, "The Game Plan") and starting to prove that old adage about houseguests smelling after a few days. Randall, gentle soul that he is, wanted to confront him but didn't quite know how, babbling, "I was just wondering...how do I say this politely," and Beth, cuts in with, "When you leaving?" Riggs and Murtaugh have nothing on Beth and Randall.

4. When they showed how to keep it light, even when facing real drama.

While at a luxury hotel suite in Episode 5 -- Randall planned on a night of lovemaking, movie-watching and eating -- Beth confessed that she might be pregnant. Suddenly they're thinking about all they'd have to put on hold, including Randall's dream vacation property in South Carolina. The weight of the game-changing news has them stunned, but when Beth blurts, "Damn South Carolina punk-ass kids," the vibe changes and they're upbeat again. Is there nothing they can't handle?

5. Every time they trolled each other without anyone getting butthurt.

Beth has some of the best one-liners of the entire show. We got a taste of her quips in Episode 6 ("Career Days") when Randall, having a mid-life career crisis, decides that he's going to take up music. Beth calmly shades him by asking, "In this fictional version of you as an artist, what would you play?" which leads to Randall body slamming her onto the bed and them play-fighting like kids. In Episode 14, ("I Call Marriage") Beth tells her husband, "Please take off that shirt, baby, it wasn't cool on Sisqo in 2001 and it's not cool now." A silence hangs between them -- it cut him deep, you can tell -- but she smooths it over with, "I love you, I just don't like the shirt." Stone-faced, he says, "I understand." And yeah, he took off that shirt.

6. When they showed us what being grown AF looked like.

Randall, an expert multi-tasker, has an equally Type-A partner; but they're nowhere near prudish. We know this because of something Beth did, not for her husband, but for his long-lost dying biological father: she made him weed brownies. (Episode 7, "The Best Washing Machine in the World.") "How about I feed the girls, get their asses in bed, make us some special brownies?," says the coolest cool mom ever. Of course, this is what led to the revelation that William had been in contact with Randall's adoptive mother Rebecca, no doubt Beth's biggest buzzkill ever. In any event, when Randall comes home to find her sitting stone faced (sorry) and admits she's high, he's totally unfazed. Because of course his wife knows how to make a mean pot brownie while holding down the house -- one of many reasons he married her.

7. When they told the world they know how how cute they were.

By the time This Is Us got to its landmark "Memphis" episode, the show finally got around to acknowledging what we'd been thinking all season, with the perfect meta statement. Beth and Randall are in a therapist's office, talking through Randall's desire to drive to Memphis with his dad when Dr. Lee says, "You two sure are adorable" to which they both reply, simultaneously, "We know." Hey, why pretend, right? If you got it, flaunt it.

