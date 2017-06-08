We don't know much of anything about Season 2 of This Is Us yet, but we do know that this show likes to play around with time periods and flashbacks. In Season 1 alone, we got to see five very distinct periods in the Pearson family's history.

In Season 2, that trend is sure to be repeated, but which decades will we be visiting? The cast has a few suggestions.

Mandy Moore and Sterling K. Brown would both like to see the beginning of their characters' respective relationships with their spouses. We've been dying to see how Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) actually met, but now that we think about it, we wouldn't mind getting a peek at the beginning of Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth's (Susan Kelechi Watson) courtship either.

Susan Kelechi Watson presented another timeline possibility that we're just as crazy about. "I would like to either go way up and age me like they did Mandy, or go like maybe 10 years back."

Exploring the future is something we'd never have expected This Is Us to do, especially since it's so grounded in 2017 as the present, but it's never out of the realm of possibility.

This Is Us returns this fall on Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.