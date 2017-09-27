This Is Us' season premiere answered one major mystery while raising another: are the writers psychic?

During the episode, which was written and filmed months ago, Kevin (Justin Hartley) is chatting with his girlfriend Sophie (Alexandra Breckinridge) over the phone when she expresses how sad she is that she couldn't be in L.A. with him to celebrate his birthday -- and see the Kardashians.

Kevin brushes it off and tells Sophie not to worry. "Well, listen, the Kardashians aren't going anywhere, I promise," he explains. "They're like gremlins. By next week, there will be like a bazillion more of them."

Although clearly meant as a throwaway joke, the line could not have been more timely since This Is Us' Season 2 premiere aired just hours after the world learned that a total of three (THREE!) of the Kardashians are currently expecting children.

Over the summer, it was revealed that Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West are expecting their third child via surrogate. Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the youngest member of the famous family, Kylie Jenner, is expecting her first child with Travis Scott. Then on Tuesday, shortly before This Is Us returned, it was announced that Khloe Kardashian is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Did Kris Jenner tip This Is Us off? Do you think she also knows the secrets behind the house fire?