In case you haven't heard because you are under a rock, Kylie Jenner announced that she was pregnant today. The father is Travis Scott, who Jenner has been dating since April, and the baby is due in February, according to reports.

The youngest of the Kardashian clan -- well, from the Keeping Up with the Kardashians clan -- at 20 will have plenty of material for her spin-off Life of Kylie, but the best material obviously comes from the gawking citizens of the internet, who GIFed and tweeted their feelings on the unexpected announcement about Kylie expecting.

Here are a few of our favorites.

Keeping Up with the Kardashian's 10 year anniversary special airs Sunday, Sept. 24 on E! and you just can't buy publicity like this.