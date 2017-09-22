Now Playing Life With Kylie: Kylie Jenner Wants to "Run Away" from Fame

In case you haven't heard because you are under a rock, Kylie Jenner announced that she was pregnant today. The father is Travis Scott, who Jenner has been dating since April, and the baby is due in February, according to reports.

The youngest of the Kardashian clan -- well, from the Keeping Up with the Kardashians clan -- at 20 will have plenty of material for her spin-off Life of Kylie, but the best material obviously comes from the gawking citizens of the internet, who GIFed and tweeted their feelings on the unexpected announcement about Kylie expecting.

Here are a few of our favorites.

Me:I'm trying to not keep up with the kardashians anymore.



TMZ:Kylie Jenner is pregnant!



Me: pic.twitter.com/ORWq2MeX0e — ً (@httpzouwee) September 22, 2017

kylie jenner is probably going to confuse her child with her dogs.

i mean watch this: pic.twitter.com/nBRMLpogmz — fabi (@shinningariiel) September 22, 2017

kylie jenner when that pregnancy test came back positive pic.twitter.com/dCyS7leOgz — Beyoncé doce trece (@greatvaluetrash) September 22, 2017

me: gotta finish my work before the weekend



internet: kylie jenner is pregnant



me: pic.twitter.com/g6jY4XkWpg — Julia Pugachevsky (@jaypugz) September 22, 2017

Bruh if Kylie Jenner is actually pregnant you know she's gonna come out with a line of maternity and infant clothes — N I K K I (@itsNikkiNina) September 22, 2017

Kylie Jenner is 20, has a half-billion $ company, is pregnant and I'm over here getting judged by Netflix asking if I'm still watching. — Tamara Dhia (@tamaradhia) September 22, 2017

Keeping Up with the Kardashian's 10 year anniversary special airs Sunday, Sept. 24 on E! and you just can't buy publicity like this.