Talk about stealing your sister's thunder...

Another Kardashian baby is on the way -- no seriously, another! TMZ reported today that Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson, are expecting a child. This news breaks only a few days after news of Kylie Jenner's pregnancy crashed the interwebs, which is causing some understandable confusion among Kardashian superfans.

Was Khloe the one pregnant all along? Or did both sisters just happen to get pregnant at the same time? Or is one of THEM Kim's surrogate? Theories abound...

IS KHLOE KARDASHIAN PREGNANT YES OR NO???? pic.twitter.com/mr4PSPz71P — Sarah Wainschel (@Swainsch) September 26, 2017

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner both reported pregnant ?? pic.twitter.com/UdYWHAJw7A — 🦄✨Taylor✨🦄 (@Tayhoj) September 26, 2017

Me hearing that khloe kardashian is pregnant before any reports actually confirming that Kylie is pregnant pic.twitter.com/O5ieBYrBZs — KATY PERRY (@KATYPERRYTFO) September 26, 2017

Khloe is reportedly 3 months along, putting her pregnancy only a couple months behind her younger sister, if sources are to be believed. Additionally, their sister Kim Kardashian made the decision with her husband Kayne West earlier this year to have another baby via surrogacy. Both Kylie and Kim's babies are reportedly due in January.

At this point, someone is probably pulling together a reality TV pitch for Keeping Up with the Kardashians: The Next Generation because these kids are already media gold, and they haven't even been born yet. In the meantime, if Kendall Jenner announces she's got a bun in the oven next week, we're officially requesting someone go test the water in Calabasas for fertility hormones or something.

