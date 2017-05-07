As the trailer for Netflix's The Defenders reminded us when it dropped last week, Marvel's gang of unlikely crime-fighting allies aren't exactly besties. Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) has to make peace with having three dudes in her life -- Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Iron Fist (Finn Jones); Iron Fist wants to do everything his way; and Luke Cage finds himself, perhaps to his grand annoyance, being the self-appointed mediator of the crew.

So how do the super-powered heroes reconcile their differences to fight scum in New York? TVGuide.com caught up with Mike Colter at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles to find out, and the answer was a little startling. "We will not reconcile the differences," he tells us. "We will fight the entire series and there will be no resolution."

OK then! That sounds... taxing, especially since they'll be battling a slew of new enemies, including Alexandra (Sigourney Weaver) and one grand entity who's been orchestrating drama for them throughout all the preceding series too.

So who exactly are these new troublemakers? Check out the video above to see what Colter has to say about the new big bads, and the fight scenes that'll be the ones to remember.

The Defenders comes to Netflix August 18.