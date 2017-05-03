A daredevil and a detective walk into a police station; an iron fist connects with an unbreakable face; and Marvel fans everywhere are screaming in unanimous, unbearable anticipation. Yep, that's right: the first trailer for The Defendershas finally dropped, and it's glorious.

New York City's finest, fiercest, and -- yes -- classiest heroes are about to come together to create one heck of a crime-fighting team, and this first peek at the action to come is the stuff that dreams are made of.

Set to a haunting backdrop of Nirvana's "Come as You Are," the trailer takes just over two minutes to set up Netflix's next big superhero series, in which Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) have to overcome their mutual mistrust and philosophical differences, teaming up for a series of ultra-choreographed hallways fights with a common enemy. (Said enemy: Elektra, resurrected.) With months to go before The Defenders debuts, its plot is still mostly a mystery -- but between its signature gritty look and the obvious chemistry of its cast, it's already set to be a sizzling end-of-summer watchlist addition.

The Defenders hits Netlix August 18.