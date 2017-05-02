Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

When Elektra (Elodie Yung) drew her final breath in the finale of Daredevil's second season, the show made it pretty clear we hadn't seen the last of her in a couple of ways. For starters, she outright said as much ...

But more importantly, there was also the fact that the Hand slipped her body into their resurrection chamber -- presumably to preserve it until they could bring her back to do their bidding at another date.

It looks like that time is now ... well, this fall, but who's counting?

A new teaser for Marvel's The Defenders shows her tomb being opened and flushed with blood, with the snarky caption, "Oh, great."

Uh oh. Is trouble a-brewing with her return?

Elodie Yung then confirmed that the video indeed indicates her character's resurrection (in case there was any lingering doubt) because she added on Twitter, "Did you get your beauty sleep Elektra?"

Yung had previously hinted at more of Elektra to come in future MCU properties, telling Vanity Fair, "I would happily jump in her suit again. She's a very complicated character and I think there are endless things we can tell about her."

The Hand has used its resurrection skills to bring back instrumental characters in the past, of course -- Nobu (Peter Shinkoda) was revived in Daredevil, too, and so was Harold Meachum (David Wenham) in Iron Fist -- but so far, Elektra's resisted the chance to align with them. Will that change now that she'll owe them a life debt?

Nobu's resurrection was quickly followed by his effort to bring Elektra into the Hand's villainy as Black Sky, but his efforts were thwarted when she refused and sacrificed herself to save Daredevil (Charlie Cox) from retaliation. With Harold's resurrection(s), though, he became more and more violent with each new life.

If her reawakening also affects her personality and nudges into her more vicious acts, she might become more willing to become a hand of, well, The Hand. We'll see.

Marvel's The Defenders debuts on Netflix on August 18th.