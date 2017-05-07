The inaugural MTV Movie and TV Awards went down Sunday night at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, and it was as much of a party as an awards show gets. Workaholics star Adam Devine hosted the event, which saw (some) of TV and film's biggest stars gathered to kick it and accept some golden popcorn trophies. It was the first time TV has been honored at the long-running award show, which previously only recognized movies.

If you didn't have time to watch, we've got you covered. Keep reading for the best moments from the show.

1. Adam DeVine's opening number

DeVine opened the show with a musical number that riffed on Beauty and the Beast, singing a medley of songs from the movie with lyrics changed to be about the awards show instead. Dressed as the Beast, he was joined onstage by his Workaholics co-star Blake Anderson, Beauty and the Beast's Josh Gad, The Edge of Seventeen's Hailee Steinfeld, Rebel Wilson and a special appearance by Luke Cage's Mike Colter. As Devine acknowledged, it was something James Corden would do.

2. Emma Watson wins the first non-gendered acting award

The first award of the night was given out by Billions' Asia Kate Dillon, who plays the first ever non-binary gendered character on TV. For the first time ever, the acting awards were not split into male and female categories, so all actors were competing against each other. Dillon said that the only distinction between actors should be the quality of their performance. Beauty and the Beast's Emma Watson won the first award, for Best Actor in a Movie, and she gave a very long speech about what it means to her to win the award.

MTV Movie and TV Awards 2017: The complete winners list

She said MTV's decision "indicates that acting is about the ability to put yourself in someone else's shoes and doesn't need to be separated into two different categories."

3. Millie Bobby Brown wins Best Actor in a Show

Stranger Things' beloved Eleven won the television acting award, and she gave a very professional speech in which she thanked all of the industry people she needed to thank, but she also couldn't stop crying throughout. It was very sweet, and it also maybe made us worry that she's cooler than we are?

4. Hidden Figures wins Best Fight Against the System

Hidden Figures, last year's biopic about three black women whose math and engineering helped NASA during the Space Race, won the inaugural award for Best Fight Against the System. When accepting the award, star Taraji P. Henson gave a moving speech about how girls need to be encouraged to study math and science.

"For me, it was very important, because I grew up understanding... no one ever told me that girls couldn't do math and science, but there was an understanding, right? There was an understanding that it was for boys," she said. "So I remember getting this script and being very upset because I felt like a dream was stolen from me. It became my mission... to dispel that myth so that another young girl would not grow up thinking that her mind was incapable of grasping math and science. If it were not for these women, we wouldn't be in space."

MTV breaks ground with gender-neutral acting awards

She ended her speech with a call to end the divisiveness that's tearing the country apart. "God is very clever," she said. "He made us all different for a reason, so we better figure it out."

5. Adam Devine visits the Upside Down

The show's funniest comedy bit came when Allison Williams sent Adam Devine to the Sunken Place from Get Out... but he was high, so he went another level down, to the Upside Down from Stranger Things, where Barb (Jillian Bell) was in a relationship with Demogorgon. The best part, though, was when Ten Plus One (Aubrey Plaza) said that the Upside Down had a version of Taco Bell called Quesadilla Ding-Dong. I wonder if they have combination Quesadilla Ding-Dong and Calzone Shed.

Stranger Things' Barb got a happy ending at the MTV Movie and TV Awards

6. Trevor Noah shouts out Donald J. Trump

Best Host winner Trevor Noah dedicated his Daily Show win to President Trump, who provides him with so much material. Did you know the J. stands for "Jesus," pronounced the Spanish way?

7. The Award for Best Movie goes to La La Light... No, Moonland

Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn poked fun at the Oscars' La La Land/Moonlight mix-up while presenting the award for Best Movie. For the record, the real winner was Beauty and the Beast.

8. Stranger Things wins the first-ever Best Show award

"My goodness gracious me," said Millie Bobby Brown when accepting the first-ever MTV television award. None of the grown-ups were there -- which was fine, to be honest -- but all the kids took the stage to pick up the trophy.

"Where would we be without Netflix?" said Caleb McLaughlin, in the most genuine moment of the night. "When you're having a bad day, what do you do when you go home?"

Child stars: they're just like us!

For a full list of the night's winners, click here.