Dean may have been brutally evicted from The Bachelorette on Monday's episode with no resolution to his unhappy family situation, but there's at least one consolation: he's going on Bachelor in Paradise.

Dean's participation in the Bachelor/Bachelorette spin-off was confirmed on Tuesday, the day after Dean's hometown date and elimination aired.

The young startup recruiter from Colorado via Venice, Calif. will join Raven Gates, Amanda Stanton, Alexis Waters, Derek Peth, Lacey Mark, Kristina Schulman, Nick Benvenutti, Danielle Maltby, Taylor Nolan, Robby Hayes, Ben Zorn, Jasmine Goode, Alex Woytkiw, Vinny Venteria, Iggy Rodriguez, Jack Stone, Diggy Moreland, Matt Munson, Adam Gottschalk, Danielle Lombard, Sarah Vendal, Christen Whitney, Dominique Alexis, Daniel Maguire, Jonathan Treece, Blake Elarbee, Fred Johnson, Jaimi King and the twins Haley and Emily Ferguson.

Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, who were at the center of the scandal that got the show temporarily shut down, will not be returning to the resort, but will appear in the reunion show.

The season will also feature Evan Bass and Carly Waddell's wedding. The couple got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise last year.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Monday, Aug. 14 on ABC.