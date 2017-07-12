With all the hubbub over the somewhat disastrous production of this season of Bachelor in Paradise, you'd think Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson -- the two at the center of the show's alleged misconduct claims -- would want nothing to do with the show.

Wrong.

Following an earlier report that Jackson would participate in the Bachelor in Paradise reunion special, Olympios Wednesday confirmed that she would also be a part of the special, according to Variety.

"I am very happy to be appearing on the Bachelor In Paradise special," Olympios said in a statement.

Season 4 of Paradise hit a major obstacle on its first day of filming when Olympios and Jackson were filmed engaging in explicit activities in a pool at the resort in Sayulita, Mexico, where the show takes place. Olympios was said to be very drunk during the hookup, which caused one producer to wonder if she gave consent to Jackson.

DeMario Jackson Says He's Doing Bachelor In Paradise's Reunion Show

Production was immediately stopped and all contestants were sent back to the United States while producer Warner Bros. launched an investigation. The company's investigation found no wrongdoing, and production resumed without Jackson and Olympios, who both left the show. Olympios' own legal team launched its own investigation, which concluded with no further action.

Olypmios' participation in the reunion special is sure to be must-watch TV as she and Jackson will both be in close proximity to each other and ABC is sure to press both to comment on what happened. Most importantly, the two will get their chance to tell their side of the story, in full view of America.

Corinne Olympios, Bachelor in Paradise



ABC also announced an updated premiere date for Bachelor in Paradise. Originally scheduled to debut on Aug. 8, Season 4 will now begin with a two-night premiere on Aug. 15 and 16 with back-to-back two-hour episodes.

This season will also feature the marriage of penile-enhancement expert Evan Bass to cruise-ship singer Carly Waddell, who met and somehow fell in love in Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise after Bass tricked Waddell to ride in an ambulance with him as he was taking to the emergency room. That's a story to tell their kids... or just show them the video clip.

Bachelor in Paradise returns Aug. 15 at 8/7c on ABC.