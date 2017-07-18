On Monday's hometown dates episode of The Bachelorette, the last family Rachel visited was Dean's in Aspen, and it was intense. She stepped into a dysfunctional family drama where a son had unresolved issues with his father after his mother's death a decade earlier and he was going to try to work through them in front of the cameras. Meanwhile, the father had his own unresolved issues and had become an entirely different person.

But Rachel was a stabilizing force bringing comfort to Dean in his time of turmoil. They cuddled together on the floor of his father's house and he told her he was falling in love with her, and she replied that she was falling in love with him, too.

And then in the episode at the rose ceremony, just a few days after the love declaration, she eliminated him, saying that she didn't think he was ready for marriage.

Bachelor Nation was as upset as poor Dean.

Even Rachel's friend Raven Gates was upset.

This came true, so ABC and Warner Bros. can expect to hear from @nicolethonn's attorney.

When you put it like that, it sounds really bad!

People also felt uncomfortable about watching such an intimate family scene.

While others thought its intimacy was powerful.

There's also the issue of the guys she chose over Dean.

It's not quite as bad as when Ben told two women he was in love with them, but it's pretty close. I guess she got caught up in the moment and said something she meant in the moment, but couldn't stand by later. It happens. It still hurts.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.