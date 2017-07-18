Now Playing The Bachelor Franchise By the Numbers

On Monday's hometown dates episode of The Bachelorette, the last family Rachel visited was Dean's in Aspen, and it was intense. She stepped into a dysfunctional family drama where a son had unresolved issues with his father after his mother's death a decade earlier and he was going to try to work through them in front of the cameras. Meanwhile, the father had his own unresolved issues and had become an entirely different person.

But Rachel was a stabilizing force bringing comfort to Dean in his time of turmoil. They cuddled together on the floor of his father's house and he told her he was falling in love with her, and she replied that she was falling in love with him, too.

And then in the episode at the rose ceremony, just a few days after the love declaration, she eliminated him, saying that she didn't think he was ready for marriage.

Bachelor Nation was as upset as poor Dean.

DEAN WAS VULNERABLE AND RAW AND ADMITTED HE WAS FALLING IN LOVE AND YOU SAID. IT. BACK. YET YOU DID HIM SO DIRTY #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/6Pb76jlbxA — M (@rnaddyy) July 18, 2017

Dean: I'm falling in love with you

Rachel: I'm falling in love with you too

*sends him home*

Me:#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/3aHfoQoZCC — Christen Ferraro (@Christen_44) July 18, 2017

Even Rachel's friend Raven Gates was upset.

This came true, so ABC and Warner Bros. can expect to hear from @nicolethonn's attorney.

When you put it like that, it sounds really bad!

Did she seriously just encourage Dean to confront his father and then dump him?! *Screaming* #TheBachelorette #wrongchoice pic.twitter.com/g5LoSrmyAu — Alexis's Dolphin (@Alexiss_dolphin) July 18, 2017

People also felt uncomfortable about watching such an intimate family scene.

Watched Dean's date & feel uncomfy. Seems so exploitative to air a broken family's conversations, which should be private. #TheBachelorette — Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi) July 18, 2017

This isn't entertainment, it's Dean's life, and I don't find any of it funny. Cruel to make him do this for ratings. #TheBachelorette — Emily (@ejweeks) July 18, 2017

Publicly humiliating Dean and the issues with his family and him declaring his love and then he got sent home? Not cool👎🏾👎🏾#TheBachelorette — Caroline Kimani (@cawaki) July 18, 2017

While others thought its intimacy was powerful.

Tonight's convo btwn Dean & his dad exemplified why I love this show. We so rarely get to see authentic human interaction like that on TV. — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) July 18, 2017

There's also the issue of the guys she chose over Dean.

Me when Rachel sent Dean home but I remembered Peter is still there #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/3JeWkXIjVQ — Nicole Heaney (@niicoleheaney) July 18, 2017

It's not quite as bad as when Ben told two women he was in love with them, but it's pretty close. I guess she got caught up in the moment and said something she meant in the moment, but couldn't stand by later. It happens. It still hurts.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.