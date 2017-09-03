ABC's latest teaser for its fall lineup features a new Taylor Swift song that asks fans, "Are you ready for it?"

The promo features clips from ABC's entire slate, including returning favorites like Once Upon a Time, Scandal and Modern Family, as well as new shows like The Good Doctor and Kevin (Probably) Saves the World).

But what's even more exciting is that the spot features yet another new song by Taylor Swift from her forthcoming album Reputation called "...Ready for It?" This is the second new release from the singer's highly-anticipated new album, after lead single "Look What You Made Me Do" (which was also used in a Shondaland-themed ABC fall promo).

You won't find many teasers about your favorite shows in the clip, which is basically a montage set to Swift's reggae-tinged track. But it offers us yet another peek into Reputation, so what more could we ask for?

Check out ABC's fall premiere schedule here.