What happens when Taylor Swift meets Shondaland? You get a pretty awesome promo for your favorite shows!

ABC released a new TGIT teaser on Friday featuring the musician's latest single "Look What You Made Me Do" and it's surprisingly fitting. Who knew Tay Tay's hip new sound would work so well within Shonda Rhimes' intense, drama-filled world?

This fall will see plenty of drama in Shondaland with Owen's long-lost sister Megan showing up on Grey's Anatomy after Nathan (Martin Henderson) already has fallen in love with Meredith (Ellen Pomeo). Over on Scandal, Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) is embracing her dark side as the new head of B613, making us wonder: how will the remaining Gladiators react when they find out?

Plus, Viola Davis' real-life husband Julius Tennon is headed to How to Get Away with Murder for an anticipated guest role. We hope they share at least one scene together!

Grey's Anatomy returns with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8/7c on ABC, followed by How to Get Away with Murder at 10/9c on ABC. Meanwhile, Scandal begins its final run Thursday, Oct. 5 at 9/8c.