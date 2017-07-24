Now Playing Downward Dog Canceled at ABC – But Looking for a New Home

Ponder no more about when your favorite ABC show is returning. The network released premiere dates for the 2017-2018 season and some are heading to TV sooner than you think.

ABC previously announced that Once Upon a Time would kick off Season 7 on Oct. 6, but this is the first time we're hearing that Scandal premieres its seventh and final season on Oct. 5. Other highlights include reality TV juggernaut Dancing with the Stars, which begins its 25th season on Sept. 18, and the vastly underrated comedy Speechless heads into its second season on Sept. 27.

Designated Survivor, which also premieres on Sept. 27, looks to settle in after a tumultuous first season which saw lots of behind-the-scenes shakeups and heads into Season 2 with its fourth showrunner. Grey's Anatomy kicks off Season 14 with a two-hour premiere on Sept. 28.

New series highlights include the debut of Marvel's Inhumans on Sept. 29, weeks after it makes a splashy debut in IMAX theaters earlier that month, Freddie Highmore's The Good Doctor on Sept. 25, and Jason Ritter as a man who tries to be the messiah in Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (formerly known as The Gospel of Kevin).

See the full schedule below.

Monday, Sept. 18

8:00-10:00 p.m.: Dancing with the Stars (Season 25 premiere)

Monday, Sept. 25

10:00-11:00 p.m.: The Good Doctor (Series premiere)

Wednesday, Sept. 27

8:00-8:30 p.m.: The Goldbergs (Season 5 premiere)

8:30-9:00 p.m.: Speechless (Season 2 premiere)

9:00-9:30 p.m.: Modern Family (Season 9 premiere)

9:30-10:00 p.m.: American Housewife (Season 2 premiere; new day and time)

10:00-11:00 p.m.: Designated Survivor (Season 2 premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 28

8:00-10:00 p.m.: Grey's Anatomy (two-hour Season 14 premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m.: How to Get Away with Murder (Season 4 premiere)

Friday, Sept. 29

8:00-10:00 p.m.: Marvel's Inhumans (two-hour series premiere)

Sunday, Oct. 1

7:00-8:00 p.m.: The Toy Box (Season 2 premiere; new day and time)

8:00-10:00 p.m.: Shark Tank (two-hour Season 9 premiere; new day and time)

10:00-11:00 p.m.: Ten Days in the Valley (Series premiere)

Tuesday, Oct. 3

8:00-8:30 p.m.: The Middle (Season 9 premiere)

8:30-9:00 p.m.: Fresh Off the Boat (Season 4 premiere; new time)

9:00-9:30 p.m.: black-ish (Season 4 premiere; new day and time)

9:30-10:00 p.m.: The Mayor (Series premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m.: Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (formerly The Gospel of Kevin) (Series premiere)

Thursday, Oct. 5

9:00-10:00 p.m.: Scandal (Season 7 premiere)

Friday, Oct. 6

8:00-9:00 p.m.: Once Upon a Time (Season 7 premiere; new day and time)

Sunday, Oct. 8

8:00-9:00 p.m.: To Tell the Truth (Season 3 premiere; new day and time)

Sunday, Nov. 26

7:00-8:00 p.m.: America's Funniest Home Videos (Season 28 premiere)