It was just a few weeks ago that CBS asked for more episodes of S.W.A.T., but the network must have had a lot of fun doing that, because it's doing it again.

CBS has ordered two more episodes of S.W.A.T. to bring its Season 1 total to 22 episodes. The Shemar Moore police procedural only premiered in early November (to help take advantage of The Big Bang Theory's move to Thursdays nights following CBS' run of Thursday Night Football) and was quickly given an order for seven more episodes in mid-November. Given the late start, we thought that would be it for S.W.A.T., but today's move gives the show a traditional broadcast full season of 22 episodes.

Joining the good news is Kevin Can Wait, which also got an extra pair of episodes tacked on to its season. For the Kevin James comedy, that means a supersized second season of 24 episodes total. In the absence of The Big Bang Theory on Monday nights, Kevin Can Wait has become the evening's highest-rated show for CBS.

That should be it for CBS' new fall shows. The network already ordered full seasons of new series 9JKL (16 episodes), SEAL Team (22 episodes) and Young Sheldon (22 episodes), pulled new comedy Me, Myself & I from the schedule after six episodes and opted to stop production of Wisdom of the Crowd after it airs its original 13-episode order.

S.W.A.T. airs Thursday nights at 10/9c and Kevin Can Wait airs Monday nights at 8/7c, both on CBS.

(Disclaimer: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)