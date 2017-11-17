It should come as no surprise that one of the most popular news shows of the fall, the Shemar Moore-starring S.W.A.T., has officially gotten a full season order at CBS. The action show is getting seven more episodes for a total of 20, and probably would have gotten more if it hadn't premiered so late.

S.W.A.T. is averaging 10.36 million viewers per week, putting it right in the sweet spot and above average for CBS' freshman ratings. Its Thursday, Nov. 2 premiere at 10/9c was the best performance in the time period with entertainment programming since January of 2016.

Also getting extended is CBS' new comedy 9JKL, which will get three more episodes. While it doesn't pull in the same kind of numbers as S.W.A.T., (averaging a still respectable 7.40 million viewers) 9JKL is performing well in its Monday time slot and has garnered decent reviews from critics.

S.W.A.T. airs Thursdays at 10/9c, 9JKL airs Mondays 9:30/8:30c.

(Full Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS)