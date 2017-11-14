We've known Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) on Criminal Minds for over 12 seasons now, but did you know she has a tattoo?

Our tech goddess reveals that she's got some very special ink in an undefined location in this week's exclusive clip from Wednesday's episode. It turns out that "Baby girl" isn't just special to fans, it's so special to Garcia that she got her iconic nickname from Derek Morgan (Shemar Moore) tattooed on her body. The baby girl love never stops!

The quick info drop comes as Garcia is helping Reed (Matthew Gray Gubler) and Simmons (Daniel Henney) track down a tattoo artist who specializes in tongue splitting. Yeah, this week is going to be heavy on the reptile worship so be careful of that.

Hey Baby Girls: Shemar Moore Answers Your Burning Questions

Important question though: Do you think Morgan has seen this mysterious tattoo? We can only hope!

Criminal Minds airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS)