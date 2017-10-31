Beyonce has the Beyhive. Rihanna has the Rihanna Navy. Taylor Swift has Swifties. Lady Gaga has her Little Monsters. And Shemar Moore has his Baby Girls.

Baby Girl Nation — named after his OG Baby Girl Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) on Criminal Minds — came out in droves when TV Guide asked for any and all burning questions for the erstwhile Derek Morgan and soon-to-be Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson on S.W.A.T. Unfortunately, Moore didn't have time to answer all of them when he visited our New York studio, but we picked a select few for your Chocolate Thunder.

So what kind of tunes does he like to chillax to at the end of a long day? Why was he the "loser" on the Criminal Minds set? And how many sit-ups does he do a day? (Yes, that's right, folks, it takes a lot of work to look this good.) Find out the answers to that, and many more of your burning fan questions right here.

S.W.A.T. premieres Thursday at 10/9c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)