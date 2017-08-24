If you've ever wondered what a Supergirl-Riverdale crossover would look like, now you have your answer.

On Thursday, Riverdale's creator/showrunner and Archie Comics Chief Creative Officer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted out a photo of Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) hanging out with Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) at Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe with the caption, "Look who dropped in to #Riverdale for a visit! Worlds colliding!! Can a crossover be far behind??"

So does that mean we're actually getting a crossover between Supergirl and Riverdale? Probably not, but it sure is fun to speculate about!

Despite taking place in the "real world" where superpowers don't exist (to our knowledge, at least), the comics Riverdale is adapted from do include some very fantastical elements and there's even been talks of having Sabrina, the Teenage Witch make an appearance. Plus, the show has already made a loose reference to one if the comics' more supernatural stories, Afterlife with Archie, by showing a zombie Jason Blossom (Trevor Stines) in a dream sequence. And as we've seen with the CW's four-way superhero crossovers in the past, they're not afraid to bend the rules a bit in order to bring different shows together, so if you think about it, having a caped hero drop by for burgers and milkshakes doesn't seem so far-fetched.

However, this photo is definitely just a fun moment caught on camera since both shows film in Vancouver. Benoist has stopped by the Riverdale set before, albeit out of her iconic latex suit, so clearly she's a fan.



Besides, Kara will be pretty busy dealing with a new big bad -- Adrian Pasdar's (Heroes, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) ruthless real estate developer, Morgan Edge. The Riverdale crew will also be preoccupied with a darker season ahead that sees Jughead (Cole Sprouse) falling in with the wrong crowd and Veronica's ex Nick St. Clair (Graham Phillips) popping up to cause some drama.

Season 3 of Supergirl premieres Monday, October 9 at 8/7c on The CW. Meanwhile, Riverdale returns for Season 2 on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 8/7c.

