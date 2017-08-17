Riverdale isn't just getting darker, it's getting sexier.

A new trailer for Season 2 has dropped and there's some steamy new footage we're already anxious for. The new clip features Ronnie (Camila Mendes) stripping down and hopping in the shower with someone, but we're not exactly sure.

Executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teased at Comic-Con earlier this summer that one of the steamiest scenes the show has ever done would be between Ronnie and Archie (KJ Apa) early in the season, but we also know that Ronnie has a very attractive ex heading to town. Could it be a sexy rendezvous with her her ex-boo?

It seems like Archie is pretty busy with getting revenge for whoever shot Fred (Luke Perry) in the Season 1 finale. Even though we can hear Fred say in voice over that Archie can't let this fear take over his life (hopefully hinting that Fred makes it to the other side), Archie is heading down a path of no return. The final shot of the new trailer is Archie cocking a gun outside of Pop's. Exactly who is he planning to aim that thing at? If he goes too far, is there any hope for our golden boy to find some happiness?

Riverdale Season 2 premieres Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 8/7c on The CW.

