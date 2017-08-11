Now Playing Riverdale Season 2: Cast Reveals Everything You Need To Know

As Riverdale prepares for a darker season, a Good Wifea ctor will stir up trouble for Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes).

Entertainment Weekly first reported that Graham Phillips will appear in two episodes as her ex, Nick St. Clair. In the comics, he's a bad boy whose nefarious acts include submitting a fake essay to Mrs. Grundy and getting into a fight with Archie. However, it looks like he'll be even more troublesome on the CW drama.

"Nick is an old classmate of Veronica's from New York, and despite his parent-pleasing veneer, he is a wolf in sheep's clothing: a hard-partying Lothario with dark desires and an unchecked sense of privilege," executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa explained. With Veronica already dating Archie (KJ Apa) on the series, his timing couldn't be worse.

"His arrival in Riverdale will threaten Archie's relationship with Veronica, and may even put some of our characters at risk," Aguirre-Sacasa added.

He won't be the only newbie stirring up drama. Vanessa Morgan joins the show as Toni Topaz, a bisexual Southside Serpent who sets her eyes on Jughead (Cole Sprouse). Their new friendship won't sit well with Betty (Lili Reinhart), who has to deal with her boyfriend attending another school and falling into the wrong crowd.

All does not look well for our fave foursome.

Riverdale Season 2 premieres Wednesday, Oct. 1 at 8/7c on The CW.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, one of The CW parent companies)