Molly Ringwald is headed back to Riverdale. The '80s icon will reprise her role as Archie's (KJ Apa) mom for the CW drama's second season, according to the official Archie Comics Twitter account.

Ringwald appeared in three episodes last season as Mary Andrews, who left Riverdale -- not to mention her son and estranged husband Fred (Luke Perry) -- two years ago to pursue a new life in Chicago. When she returned to Riverdale in Season 1, Mary asked Archie to move to Chicago with her since she felt like Riverdale was no longer safe. We're betting after Fred was shot in front of Archie during the season finale, Mary's opinion on her hometown hasn't exactly improved.

With Fred's fate left up in the air, Mary's return seemed inevitable. But here's to hoping Riverdale finds a way for Ringwald to stick around more next season without killing off Archie's dear dad.

Riverdale returns Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 8/7c on the CW.

