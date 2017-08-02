Now Playing The Flash Season 4: Barry and Iris Are Not on Good Terms

The CW superheroes are uniting again -- and now we know when!

It was announced at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Wednesday that the CW Arrowverse four-show crossover will take place over two nights this fall -- Monday, Nov. 27 and Tuesday Nov. 28.

The crossover will begin with Supergirl at 8/7c on Monday and will be followed by Arrow, which is moving to Monday night for the crossover event. The second part of the crossover will conclude with The Flash and DC's Legends of Tomorrowon Tuesday.

The Flash Adds The Elongated Man to Season 4

The network decided to condense the crossover into two nights rather than spanning four, like it did last season, due to it's already set schedule with Legends following Flash on Tuesday all fall.

"Last year's crossover was the most successful week, I believe, in The CW's history in terms of ratings and everything else that went with it," CW president Mark Pedowitz told critics during his executive session at the press tour. We already had Flash and Legends paired. It would be better, tighter in terms of storytelling if it was like a two two-hour mini-series...We thought it was the most concise way to do it."

Editor's note: This story has been changed to include Pedowitz's full comments at press tour.