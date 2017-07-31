Now Playing The Flash Season 4: Barry and Iris Are Not on Good Terms

Barry Allen is getting a new friend on The Flash.

Hartley Sawyer (Saving the Human Race) is joining The Flash Season 4 as Ralph Dibny, aka The Elongated Man, TV Guide has learned.

Dibney is described as "is a fast-talking private investigator with investigative skills that rival those of Batman," and once he discovers that he can stretch his body into any shape, he becomes an integral partner to Team Flash in solving one of "Central City's greatest mysteries."

Team Flash is Losing a Member When The Flash Returns for Season 4

Batman-level investigative skills are going to be very useful to Barry (Grant Gustin) and his team as they go up against The Thinker -- described by The Flash producers as the fastest mind alive. Plus, Barry sacrificed himself to the speed force at the end of Season 3 so it's reasonable he's going to have a hard time making it up to his friends once he eventually returns from the ether. Having another friend around to help solve this new challenge could only be helpful to Barry.

The Flash Season 4 kicks off Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 8/7c on The CW.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, one of The CW's parent companies)