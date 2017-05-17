After months of anticipation, fans can get finally get a first look at Star Trek: Discovery.

Entertainment Weekly shared a photo of stars Sonequa Martin-Green and Michelle Yeoh as Captain Philippa Georgiou and First Officer Michael Burnham, respectively. In the shot, the two crew members of the Starship Shenzhou are seen surveying their surroundings on a barren planet. CBS is apparently sparing no expense for this long-awaited reboot, with EW revealing that the scene pictured was filmed in Jordan. (The majority of Star Trek: Discovery's production is based out of a studio in Toronto.)

Eagle-eyed fans will also notice what appears to be a classic flip communicator on Martin-Green's belt. If you're only familiar with more modern iterations of Star Trek, you might be wondering why the technology seems so old school, but Discovery is actually a prequel to the original 1966 Star Trek series.

In addition to Martin-Green and Yeoh, the Star Trek: Discovery cast will also include Jason Isaacs as Captain Lorca, Doug Jones as Lt. Saru, Anthony Rapp as Lt. Stamets, Terry Serpico as Admiral Anderson, Maulik Pancholy as Dr. Nambue, Sam Vartholomeos as a junior officer, Shazad Latif as Lt. Tyler, Chris Obi as T'Kuvma, Mary Chieffo as L'Rell, Rekha Sharma as Commander Landry, Kenneth Mitchell as commanding officer Kol, Clare McConnell as Dennas and Damon Runyam as Ujilli.

Star Trek: Discovery will debut on CBS later this year on CBS. All new episodes afterwards will be exclusively available on CBS All Access.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)