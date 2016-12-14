Next Up The Walking Dead: Is Carl Going to Die?

Now Playing The Walking Dead: What To Expect In the Second Half of Season 7

Star Trek: Discovery finally has its star.

The Walking Dead's Sonequa Martin-Green will headline the first Star Trek series in over a decade for CBS All Access, TVGuide.com has learned. Martin-Green will play a lieutenant commander in the new series hitting CBS' streaming network in May 2017. This is the first time that a Star Trek series won't be anchored by a character playing a captain, but according to Entertainment Weekly, who first reported the news, Martin-Green's character's position as lieutenant will have "caveats."

Sonequa Martin-Green, The Walking Dead



Casting an African-American female to lead the series was a big priority for the show's original showrunner, Bryan Fuller, who left the show earlier this fall due to his other creative commitments. Sonequa Martin-Green's casting follows the announcement that Rent alum Anthony Rapp will also be playing the openly gay Lt. Stamets, an "astromycologist" and Starfleet Science Officer.

Star Trek: Discovery casts three new klingons

Rapp and Martin-Green join Michelle Yeoh as Captain Georgiou, the Starfleet Captain aboard the Starship Shenzhou, and Doug Jones as Lt. Saru, a Starfleet Science Officer and a new alien species in the Star Trek universe.

Martin-Green is currently employed as Sasha on The Walking Dead, where she's been killing zombies since Season 3. According to EW, Martin-Green will remain a series regular on The Walking Dead as well.

Star Trek: Discovery will initially premiere on CBS in May before moving exclusively to CBS All Access.

What do you think of the casting?