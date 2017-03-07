Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Jason Isaacs, the actor best known for playing the wicked Lucious Malfoy in the Harry Potter series of films, is joining another iconic franchise -- but as a good guy this time.

Isaacs will be playing Captain Lorca in CBS All Access' upcoming series Star Trek: Discovery, TVGuide.com has learned. He'll topline the now-complete cast, which also includes Sonequa Martin-Green, Michelle Yeoh, Anthony Rapp, Doug Jones and James Frain.

Jason Isaacs



Isaacs announced the news in a quickly-deleted tweet that showed the captain's chair of the Starship Discovery with the caption "looks comfy."

Recent Juilliard graduate Mary Wiseman will also be joining the cast as Tilly, a Starfleet Academy cadet assigned to the Discovery for her final year of study

Star Trek: Discovery will premiere in late summer or early fall.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)