Almost a decade before he would be the White House Press Secretary under Donald Trump, Sean Spicer once served a former POTUS in an entirely different capacity: He was the Easter Bunny during George W. Bush's tenure.

Yep, he's come a long way since then, but for some, he's still been laying just as many eggs in his new job, too. Last week, Spicer came under fire when he attempted to compare the chemical weapons attack ordered by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to the horrors committed by Adolf Hitler in World War II... by downplaying Hitler's chemical weapons use against his own people. The resulting fracas ended with many people calling for Spicer to be fired, spurring him to issue a series of tone-deaf apologies before, finally, reaching a real note of regret.

SNL: Donald Trump brings The Apprentice to the Oval Office

Given that it was the biggest gaffe in a series of spectacular high-profile blunders last week (including Pepsi's already-parodied protest commercial and United Airlines' violent removal of a ticketed passenger), Melissa McCarthy simply had to come back to Saturday Night Live and reprise her role as "Spicey" -- this time, dressed in an Easter Bunny suit as a nod to Spicer's buried resume line.

In the skit, Spicey acknowledges his mistake but again turns the blame for his no good, very bad day on the press, saying, "It would be really great if the nit-pickers would try to see the big picture and didn't focus on every single little slur and lie I say."

This culminates into a discussion of "concentration clubs" and a Veggie Tales puppeteer show about the story of Passover, before Spicey throws in a footnote about the POTUS' hamfisted approach to escalating North Korea tension, noting, "Just eat as much candy as you want because this is probably our last Easter on Earth!"

Good times. We are left to only imagine just how many egg-shaped gumballs "Spicey" indulged in this holiday, but, hey, they can't squeeze everything into one four-minute skit.