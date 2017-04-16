For its cold open this week, Saturday Night Live introduced a new White House character to its spectrum of satirical hot takers. Host Jimmy Fallon arrived as presidential adviser/son-in-law Jared Kushner, complete with the blue blazer, wayfarer sunglasses, and personalized flak jacket that the real-life "Kushball" sported during his recent trip to Iraq on behalf of Donald Trump.

In the skit, after dismissing VP Mike Pence to spend time with "Mother Pence," Alec Baldwin's Trump is charged with addressing the internal discord that has dominated the news feeds of late -- that is, reportedly escalating tensions between his son-in-law-turned-top-advisor and Steve Bannon. And he turns to an old favorite tradition of his to settle the score: an Apprentice-style firing session.

SNL: Melissa McCarthy's "Spicey" returns, as the Easter Bunny



Fallon's wordlessly cheery Kushner is a stark contrast to the Grim Reaper version of Bannon, especially when it comes to Kushner's photogenic nature, so Bannon is ultimately "fired" and escorted back to Hell, a.k.a. the basement, where he'll join Kellyanne Conway.

"Jared, you're such an inspiration. You've shown that if you are born rich and marry my daughter you can do anything you want," faux Trump tells his new No. 1 sidekick, before handing Kushner the big desk and resuming his own toy time.

We'll have to wait and see if Fallon's impersonation becomes a regular showcase of the series, a la Melissa McCarthy's "Spicey," Kate McKinnon as Jeff Sessions, and, of course, Baldwin as Trump.