NBC's crime drama Shades of Blue is getting its very own dark knight.

TV Guide has learned that Rizzoli & Isles alum Bruce McGill is slated to appear in Season 3 in a recurring role. He'll play a man named Jordan Ramsey who isn't related to the famed chef but heads a unit out of the FBI's Intelligence Division -- and does so on his own terms.

Described as ruthless and resourceful, he'll go to extreme measures to accomplish his goals since he's not burdened by things like an overactive moral compass. A man that knows what he wants and isn't afraid to push the limits, he believes himself to be the hero we're too afraid to ask for. So does that mean this dark knight will clash with Jennifer Lopez's more morally sound Harlee Santos? Time will tell.

McGill isn't the only new character headed to the series. Revenge's Nick Wechsler nabbed a recurring role as a detective though not much else is known about his character.

Alongside Lopez, the show also stars Ray Liotta, Drea de Matteo, Warren Kole, Dayo Okeniyi and Hampton Fluker.

Shades of Blue will return to NBC for Season 3 during the 2017-2018 season.