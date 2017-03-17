NBC loves employing Jennifer Lopez as much as you love watching Jennifer Lopez. The network has picked up her gritty cop drama Shades of Blue for a third season, it was announced Friday.

The series stars Lopez as Harlee Santos, a single mother and dirty cop working for Ray Liotta's Lt. Wozniak, who is equally willing to step outside the law to do what needs to be done to protect and serve. According to NBC, the series is averaging 5 million viewers in Live+Same Day ratings in its second season, which currently airs Sundays at 10/9c.

In Season 2, Harlee will attempt to conceal a deep secret -- that she murdered her daughter's father -- while also dealing with the fallout from Wozniak discovering she betrayed him and collaborated with the FBI.

"We're so hugely appreciative of everything Jennifer and Ray do, and know it is due to their dedication, as well as the hard work of our incredible cast and producers, that Shades of Blue has so clearly and compellingly earned a third-season renewal," said NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke in a statement. "This show continues to mine powerful stories that always leave us hungry for more."

Shades of Blue airs Sundays at 10/9c on NBC.