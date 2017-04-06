Would Olitz be living happily ever after if Olivia hadn't rigged the election?



That's certainly what the promo for Scandal's 100th episode implies. The hour will take place in an alternate reality, exploring what life would be like if Olivia (Kerry Washington) had just said no on that plane eight years ago. And from the glimpses in the clip above: OPA is deserted, Quinn (Katie Lowes) has a tiara and Olivia is getting married! To Fitz (Tony Goldwyn)? Jake (Scott Foley)? Edison (Norm Lewis)? Someone else? Unclear. Also unclear: If the wedding takes place in Vermont. We can't find any sightings of jam.



Guillermo Diaz previously told TVGuide.com that the episode is like Xanadu, in "that sort of ethereal, other-world reality" way." It'll also be very, very funny, according to Darby Stanchfield.



"The 100th episode is like this respite. We've never laughed more at a table read and that to me is what happens when there's so much heavy," she told us. "People who have tuned in this season, they're going to get a kick out of it because it's a completely different thing. As actors, we needed that too and we really enjoyed it."



The 100th episode airs Thursday, April 13 at 9/8c on ABC.