Scandal's 100th episode will take place in an alternate reality, exploring what life would be like if Olivia (Kerry Washington) hadn't rigged the election for Fitz (Tony Goldwyn) all those years ago. Think Sliding Doors or... Xanadu?

"It's sort of like the movie Xanadu, that sort of ethereal, other-world reality, which is really trippy and fun," Guillermo Diaz told TVGuide.com on the show's PaleyFest red carpet.

Sadly, Olivia Newton-John will not be showing up in the episode, which will "blow your mind," Cornelius Smith Jr. promises. It will also contain a lot more humor than you're used to, especially with all the drama surrounding Vargas' assassination this season -- a change of pace the stars themselves appreciated.

"The 100th episode is like this respite. We've never laughed more at a table read and that to me is what happens when there's so much heavy," Darby Stanchfield says. "People who have tuned in this season, they're going to get a kick out of it because it's a completely different thing. As actors, we needed that too and we really enjoyed it."

Scandal's 100th episode airs Thursday, April 13 at 9/8c on ABC.



Additional reporting by Megan Vick