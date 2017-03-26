Scandal is going to flip things upside down for their 100th episode next month. The Shonda Rhimes drama is going to do an alternate reality for the landmark episode that will explore the lives of their core characters if Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) hadn't helped to fix the election to get Fitz (Tony Goldwyn) elected as President of the United States.

Goldwyn revealed during the Scandal PaleyFest 2017 panel on Sunday that it's not only a fun episode for the cast and for fans, but that it will help progress the storylines currently underway. "It's the alternate universe," Josh Malina added. "There's lots of fantasy fulfillment. There's also lot of dread fulfillment."

Darby Stanchfield, Scandal

According to the cast, the 100th episode table read had more laughs from the cast than any other episode they've read together. Darby Stanchfield explained that the special episode comes at a time when the tension is perhaps at the highest it's ever been on Scandal, so it works as almost a pressure relief valve.

Scandal: Frankie Vargas' killer speaks!

"It's kind of oxygen. You laugh because you need to," she said. "We're laughing because we as humans need to laugh. I think the audience will feel that too."

The episode will celebrate how far the show and the cast have come over the course of six seasons. The "Scandal family" shared their favorite memories from the set over the course of their journey, each story bringing the cast to tears as they rejoiced together. Katie Lowes teased that a trip back to Scandal's roots and the rough tumble days of Olivia Pope and Associates' beginning in the 100th episode will really be the treat for fans.

"It's really the OG Gladiators, inside track," Katie Lowes teased. "It's such a gift, what the writers give to us and in turn give to the friends."

The Scandal 100th episode airs Thursday, April 13 at 9/8c on ABC.