Rosie O'Donnell apparently wasn't kidding around when she enthusiastically volunteered to play Donald Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon on Saturday Night Live.

Knowing that Trump, her longtime foe, and his staff became undone after Melissa McCarthy's impression of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer because he was portrayed by a woman, Rosie told fans on Twitter she'd serve if called to do Bannon drag.

Rosie O'Donnell

From the looks a picture she posted on Twitter Thursday evening, she'd be serious about following through.

The comic and talk show host posted a pic (above) of her as Bannon (a pretty good one too, it must be said) and changed it to her Twitter avatar. While it doesn't appear to be from anyone affiliated with SNL and she told her buddy Patton Oswalt that it's just a fun fan fic pic the photo proves she means business and may have found the role of a lifetime.

@pattonoswalt - kinda creepy perfect !!! thanks to the tweeter who made it - I LOVE IT !!! — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 10, 2017

With fellow Trump critic and Trump impersonator Alec Baldwin primed to host SNL this weekend, (for a record 17th time) though, this could be just the thing to make her wish a reality. And Baldwin has already promised in a teaser that this weekend's show would be "a big deal" -- and joining forces with Rosie would certainly qualify. You can already hear the retaliatory angry tweets being typed just thinking about it.