Saturday Night Live all-star alum Melissa McCarthy made a special guest appearance on this week's Donald Trump-heavy edition of the show to impersonate the president's oft-ridiculed press secretary Sean Spicer during one of his daily White House press briefings that so often go awry.

In the eight-minute segment, McCarthy's version of Spicer appears as angry and impatient as the real-life press secretary, whose caustic treatment of the media has become a source of equal parts concern and nervous laughter. Not to mention, the disheveled, ill-fitted suit matches Spicer's attire woes to a tee, "period," and all the excitable gestures are there -- raised pinkies, pointed pinkies, gum-chewing, air quotes, you name it.

Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live, NBC

"Before we begin, I know that myself and the press have gotten off to a rocky start," McCarthy's Spicer began. "I mean that in the sense of Rocky the movie because I came out here to punch you in the face and also I don't talk so good." Indeed, Spicer's notoriously combative relationship with the press -- along with his distaste for questions that question the administration's policies on legal and/or moral grounds -- is far too real, and McCarthy as Spicer laid thick into that little game of podium dodge-ball throughout the skit.

"I'd like to begin today by apologizing on behalf of you to me, for how you have treated me these last two weeks, and that apology is not accepted 'cause I'm not here to be your buddy," McSpicer shouted. "I'm here to swallow gum and I'm here to take names. OK, now let me wave something shiny in front of you monkeys. As you know, President Trump announced his Supreme Court pick on the national TV today and when he entered the room, the crowd greeted him with a standing ovation which lasted a full 15 minutes, and you can check the tape on that. Everyone was smiling ... and no one was sad. Okay, those are the facts forever."

McCarthy then ripped into the president's casual screening of Finding Dory while the public (and judiciary) galvanized in opposition to his Muslim ban. The comedian then took on Spicer's series of tweets that appeared to display his passwords: "There's something else. We got something X-3-4, Capital T, Capital P, 8-4 ... Hang on. Wait a minute. That's my e-mail password. Everyone forget that one." Then, she went into a tirade against those journos who did try to slip in a question of substance, with threats like "I will put you in the corner with CNN." BURN.

Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live, NBC

The McSpicer skit adds to a boatload of Trump-related pans from SNL this week, including host Kristen Stewart's remarks on his notorious Twitter obsession with her relationship status and Alec Baldwin's cold open that mocked Trump's shockingly tense phone communications with the President of Mexico and the Prime Minister of Australia. The Baldwin sketch also ripped on Chief Strategist Steve Bannon's escalating role in the administration and the escalating perception that it's Bannon who's been in charge of Trump's poorest decisions recently.

And, although McCarthy's look as Spicer was pretty dead on, they obviously opted for a Grim Reaper garb for Bannon on purpose.

Perhaps the sharpest criticism of the administration's recent actions came by way of this retrofitted U.S. Customs welcome video which accounted for the Muslim ban and the biases which many believe informed its creation.

Wait for the detailed questionnaire ... wait for it.

And now we await the inevitable @POTUS/@realDonaldTrump response calling everyone on the show overrated and/or biased.