Rosie O'Donnell, Donald Trump's longtime nemesis, has expressed interest in playing Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon on Saturday Night Live.

On Monday, Politico reported that Melissa McCarthy's impression of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has caused Spicer to lose favor with the president, since SNL made Spicer look "weak."

"More than being lampooned as a press secretary who makes up facts, it was Spicer's portrayal by a woman that was most problematic in the president's eyes, according to sources close to him," the report says.

In response, Twitter users began bandying about the idea that O'Donnell play Bannon in an attempt to make Bannon, the architect of the Muslim ban and an appointee to the National Security Council, less appealing in the eyes of the president.

Rosie O'Donnell





O'Donnell responded on Twitter: "available - if called I will serve."

"i am here to serve - alec has trump - melissa has spice - i would need a few days to prepare - so if called - i will be ready," she added.

O'Donnell would be a brilliant choice to play Bannon if SNL wants to really take a shot at Trump, who watches the show every week and really cares about how he and his administration are depicted. And no offense to O'Donnell, but it wouldn't be too hard to make her look like Bannon.

Steve Bannon





NBC declined to comment.

On the most recent episode of SNL, Bannon was portrayed as a Grim Reaper-like ghoul who's actually the president.





Trump has said many disrespectful things about O'Donnell in their bizarre two-decade long feud, including calling her "a slob" and "a degenerate."

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC. This week's episode will be hosted by Alec Baldwin, who does the show's Trump impression.