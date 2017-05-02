Hiram Lodge is heading to Riverdale and he looks good.

News broke in April that Pitch star Mark Consuelos would be appearing on The CW drama as the mysterious Hiram Lodge, who has been locked away for multiple financial crimes during the show's freshman season. Though we haven't seen Hiram on screen, he's been a major player in the shady dealings of Riverdale as the small town tries to come to grips with the gruesome murder of Jason Blossom.

Things are only going to get more complicated once Hiram gets to town to reunite with his estranged wife Hermione (Marisol Nichols) and his daughter Veronica (Camilla Mendes). Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacassa wasn't able to tell us exactly when we'd see Hiram on the show, but he was willing to explain what made Consuelos the right guy to play that part.

Riverdale Stars Reveal How FP's Arrest Will Bring Betty and Jughead Closer

The former All My Children star caught the attention of Riverdale's casting director and Aguirre-Sacassa thanks to his work on the Fox baseball drama Pitch and the comedy Alpha House. The interest led to a phone conversation in which Consuelos impressed the show runner with his inquisitive questions about the character.

Since Pitch was resting on the cancellation bubble and hadn't gotten the Season 2 green light from Fox, Consuelos had an open schedule to allow him to go to Vancouver to shoot Riverdale. And one upside to Pitch getting canceled, which happened officially last night (May 1)? More Consuelos availability in Season 2.

Riverdale airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, one of The CW's parent companies)