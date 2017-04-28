Poor Jughead (Cole Sprouse). Not only is his name Jughead, but his dad (Skeet Ulrich) was just framed for killing Jason Blossom in the latest episode of Riverdale!

To make matters worse, FP's arrest came right after he finally got his act together and planned to reunite their family in Toledo. But any goodwill FP gained by shaving and developing domestic Ohio dreams were squashed by his arrest in Jughead's eyes.

"It hurts, because I think he was really putting a little more faith into his dad this time," Sprouse told TVGuide.com at a Paley Center event Thursday. "But I think the worse truth is that he expected something like that. He's seen it time and time again. I think this is just the one that breaks the camel's back."

However, there is one teensy, weensy silver lining to this whole ordeal: He'll have Betty (Lili Reinhart) by his side to help him through. In fact, FP's arrest will only bring the two young lovebirds closer, Reinhart explained. "It's a test, obviously, but it's also an opportunity for Betty to show her support for her boyfriend and to say, 'I believe you. I'm with you. Let's handle this together,'" she said. "As unfortunate as it is, it's a way for them to get closer and ban together and her to say, 'I'm here for you.'"

Riverdale airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, one of The CW's parent companies.)