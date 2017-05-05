Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Raven's Home, the Disney Channel's upcoming That's So Raven sequel series, will premiere Friday, July 21, right after the premiere of the highly anticipated movie Descendants 2, the network announced Friday.

After that, new episodes will air Fridays at 8:30/7:30c.

To help you catch up, all four seasons of That's So Raven will be available on the Disney Channel app and on-demand June 1.

Raven's Home will pick up with BFFs Raven (Raven-Symoné) and Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol) as two divorced single moms raising their families together under one roof (it sounds like That's So Fuller House, doesn't it?). And when Raven's kids begin showing signs that they inherited their mother's ability to see the future, the already chaotic household gets a little more hectic.

These That's So Raven spin-off pics will take you back to 2003

Isaac Brown and Navia Robinson will play Raven's 11-year-old twins Booker and Nia. Jason Maybuam will play Chelsea's 9-year-old son Levi and Sky Katz will play Nia's best friend Tess.

Raven's Home premieres Friday, July 21 at 10/9c on the Disney Channel.