The first trailer for Descendants 2 is here to kickstart the Villain Kids' second small screen journey through the kingdom of Auradon.

Descendants 2 is the sequel to the 2015 Disney Channel family film which follows the teen children of Disney villains -- Maleficent's daughter Mal (Dove Cameron), Cruella de Vil's son Carlos (Cameron Boyce), the Evil Queen's daughter Evie (Sofia Carson), Jafar's son Jay (Booboo Stewart) and Belle and Beast's son Prince Ben (Mitchell Hope) -- as they attempt to define themselves amidst all the legacy of their parents' pasts.

The film, which will be simultaneously broadcast on the Disney Channel, ABC, Disney XD, Freeform and Lifetime this summer, will follow Mal as she is frustrated with her familial obligations and returns to the Isle of the Lost to come face-to-face with her foe Uma (China Anne McClain), who is now leading up Mal's old stomping grounds. Uma is the daughter of Ursula the Sea Witch and holds a grudge against the VKs for not being selected to attend school with the rest of the prodigal children. Uma will team up with a couple of new characters -- Captain Hook's son Harry (Thomas Doherty) and Gaston's son Gil (Dylan Playfair) -- in an effort to destroy the barrier between her home and the Auradon.

Another second-generation baddie expected to make her debut in Descendants 2 is Cinderella's step-niece Dizzy (Anna Cathcart). Kenny Ortega returns to direct the film, after his success helming the first film.

A clip from the film's first musical number, titled "Ways to be Wicked," has also dropped and is expected to be the opening act for the new installment.

Descendants 2 premieres Friday, July 31 at 8/7c on the Disney Channel, ABC, Disney XD, Freeform and Lifetime.