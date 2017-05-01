Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

We don't need to have psychic visions to get a first look at the anticipated That's So Raven spin-off.

A few behind-the-scenes pics from the taping of Raven's Home were shared online by a That's So Raven fan Twitter account. In the pics, original stars Raven-Symone and Anneliese van der Pol are seen posing with their young co-stars, who play their characters' children.

Raven's Home will pick up with BFFs Raven (Raven-Symone) and Chelsea (van der Pol) as two divorced single moms raising their families together under one roof. And when Raven's kids begin showing signs that they inherited their mother's ability to see the future, the already chaotic household gets a little more hectic.

Isaac Brown and Navia Robinson will play Raven's 11-year-old twins Booker and Nia. Jason Maybuam will play Chelsea's 9-year-old son Levi and Sky Katz will play Nia's best friend Tess.

Here are some behind the scenes pictures of the Raven's Home taping that happened this week, I'm so excited #ThatsSoRaven #RavensHome pic.twitter.com/xLHYXmUtZN — That's So Raven (@ThatsRaven) April 29, 2017

Raven-Symone and van der Pol also shared a few cute snaps of them attending the Radio Disney Music Awards together over the weekend. And to be honest, seeing how the actors' real-life friendship has flourished since the show was canceled in 2007 has given us a major dose of the feels (and made us forget all about the travesty that was Cory in the House).

Raven's Home is expected to premiere later this year.