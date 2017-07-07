Next Up 5 Things to Watch This Weekend – July 1-2, 2017

Trending on Twitter. Burton Guster Black Spencer. Immaculate conception. No, these aren't random words, they're just a few of the many hilarious nicknames Shawn (James Roday) used while introducing Gus (Dule Hill) to others.

Friday marks 11 years since the show premiered and TVGuide.com is celebrating the special occasion with a supercut of Gus's many wonderful aliases. With that said, how will Shawn introduce him in the movie?

The long-rumored project will finally make its way to USA Network in December, just in time for Christmas. Along with Roday and Hill, the film will also see the return of Lassiter (Timothy Omundson), Juliet (Maggie Lawson), Henry (Corbin Bernsen), Chief Vick (Kirsten Nelson) and Cary Elwes as Pierre Desperaux.

Plus, Chuck alum Zachary Levi will bring his good looks (and maybe a pineapple or two) as a dashing and mysterious villain named Thin White Duke.

Grab your ugly sweaters and settle in for an early holiday treat. Production on the movie begins May 24.